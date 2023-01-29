Kansas pulls away from Kentucky 77-68

(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kansas could not miss down the stretch in Rupp Arena.

In the final matchup of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Kansas beat Kentucky 77-68, snapping the Wildcats’ four-game winning streak.

Three three-pointers down the stretch for the Jayhawks (17-4) pushed their lead to seven and UK could not recover.

Jalen Wilson led all scorers with 22 points for Kansas, including the dagger with less than two minute to play. Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 18 points. Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin added 14 points each.

The Wildcats (14-7) will return to action on Tuesday when they take on Ole Miss in Oxford. Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Final stats from Kentucky's loss to Kansas.
Final stats from Kentucky's loss to Kansas.(StatBroadcast)

