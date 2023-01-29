EKY pastor fighting past tragedies with faith

JEREMIAH, Ky. (WYMT) - Everything inside the Letcher Independent Baptist Church was damaged in the July 28 flood.

Six months have passed since the historic flood, but another rainy day brings back memories of destruction.

“Yeah we had people right here this morning that lost their homes, living in little trailers,” Letcher Independent Baptist Church Pastor Bill Jones said.

The congregation is now meeting in a basement below their nursery. That is where Bill Jones begins, what he calls, God’s purpose for his life.

“I felt like I needed to preach messages to encourage the saints during this time. I find that God leads me to messages to encourage, you know,” he said.

That is nothing new to Jones. He has preached at the church for 38 years.

Tragedy is also not new. His son Bobby and Bobby’s girlfriend were murdered in 2016.

The consistent uplifting Bill Jones and his congregation get is from their faith.

“He (God) helps us get through life. Everything, and when you’ve lost a child, everything just comes, you know, after that,” the former coal miner said.

Now as the church looks to rebuild and regroup, moving forward is coming one step at a time.

“He (God) told Moses, ‘speak into the children of Israel that they go forward,’ you know. ‘Oh we wanna go back to Egypt. We like the food back there.’ No, no, no, no. Go forward. Go forward and trust God. He makes a way,” Jones said.

Bill Jones is hoping their church is fully rebuilt by this time next year.

