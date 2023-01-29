Eagles win NFC, will play in fourth Super Bowl in franchise history

(Rich Schultz | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia’s four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco’s quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback. They’ll try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and Nick Sirianni.

Philadelphia will play either the Cincinnati Bengals or former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Miles Sanders ran for two touchdowns and linebacker Haason Redick made the hit that forced 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game with an elbow injury.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

london lake
Body pulled from lake in London
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three...
Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes
Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
PULASKI CRASH
Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash

Latest News

Blair Green scored 14 in Kentucky's win over Ohio.
Kentucky get back in win column against Missouri
Harlan won their second straight All "A" cheer title.
Harlan wins All “A” cheer title
Kansas pulls away from Kentucky 77-68
Pikeville fell to Covington Holy Cross in the All "A" semifinals.
Pikeville falls to Covington Holy Cross in All “A” semifinals