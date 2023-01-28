A soggy end to the weekend on tap

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances look to return for the second half of the weekend and linger into the new work week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way. Scattered showers move back into the region, especially after midnight. Low temperatures will be mild. We only bottom out in the lower-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

You will need the umbrella on Sunday as scattered showers are likely. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Into Sunday night, isolated showers stick around. It will not rain all night, but you may need the rain gear at times. Again, low temperatures only dip into the lower-40s.

Busy Week Ahead

An unsettled weather pattern continues into your next work week.

Scattered showers are possible early on Monday, but we start to dry out by Monday afternoon. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. However, lows look to tumble into the upper-20s by Monday night.

Models are still not agreeing on Tuesday. The GFS model is hinting at scattered snow showers, while the European model is dry. For now, we are forecasting isolated snow showers, but we will keep a close eye on it and keep you posted. Temperatures look cold. Highs only reach the mid-30s, and lows bottom out in the mid-20s.

Our next weather system looks to roll through the region by midweek. Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday with highs topping out in the lower-40s. Rain chances stick around into Wednesday night with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s.

Scattered showers look to linger into Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, highs reach the lower-40s.

The latest model data is less aggressive on snow chances with our midweek system. Now, mostly rain looks likely, but we will watch it closely and keep you updated.

Extended Forecast

We look to finally dry out and clear out by Friday. Highs top out in the lower-40s, and lows bottom out in the lower-20s.

Saturday also looks dry and comfortable with highs in the lower-40s.

