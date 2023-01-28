Scores and highlights from across the mountains - January 27, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a full night of high school basketball in the mountains from Richmond to Phelps!

BOYS

Covington Holy Cross 60, Hazard 45 (All “A” Quarterfinals)

Evangel Christian 86, Martin County 55 (All “A” Quarterfinals)

Bell County 78, Middlesboro 69

Corbin 79, Whitley County 67

Danville 87, Barbourville 72

Floyd Central 79, Betsy Layne 68

Lee County 73, Owsley County 57

North Laurel 63, South Laurel 46

Perry Central 85, Wolfe County 57

Powell County 60, Estill County 56

Prestonsburg 72, Lawrence County 66

Somerset 82, Pulaski County 80 (OT)

Southwestern 56, Wayne County 54 (OT)

Williamsburg 79, Knox Central 57

GIRLS

Pikeville 61, Danville 38 (All “A” Quarterfinals)

Ashland Blazer 67, Morgan County 53

Barbourville 58, Williamsburg 50

Belfry 53, Pike Central 43

Bell County 62, Middlesboro 26

Corbin 73, Whitley County 22

Floyd Central 65, Betsy Layne 34

Knott Central 39, Harlan County 35

McCreary Central 64, Lynn Camp 49

North Laurel 76, Danville Christian 67 (OT)

Owsley County 51, Lee County 25

Powell County 54, Estill County 52 (OT)

Rockcastle County 79, Shelby Valley 31

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.