Scores and highlights from across the mountains - January 27, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a full night of high school basketball in the mountains from Richmond to Phelps!
BOYS
Covington Holy Cross 60, Hazard 45 (All “A” Quarterfinals)
Evangel Christian 86, Martin County 55 (All “A” Quarterfinals)
Bell County 78, Middlesboro 69
Corbin 79, Whitley County 67
Danville 87, Barbourville 72
Floyd Central 79, Betsy Layne 68
Lee County 73, Owsley County 57
North Laurel 63, South Laurel 46
Perry Central 85, Wolfe County 57
Powell County 60, Estill County 56
Prestonsburg 72, Lawrence County 66
Somerset 82, Pulaski County 80 (OT)
Southwestern 56, Wayne County 54 (OT)
Williamsburg 79, Knox Central 57
GIRLS
Pikeville 61, Danville 38 (All “A” Quarterfinals)
Ashland Blazer 67, Morgan County 53
Barbourville 58, Williamsburg 50
Belfry 53, Pike Central 43
Bell County 62, Middlesboro 26
Corbin 73, Whitley County 22
Floyd Central 65, Betsy Layne 34
Knott Central 39, Harlan County 35
McCreary Central 64, Lynn Camp 49
North Laurel 76, Danville Christian 67 (OT)
Owsley County 51, Lee County 25
Powell County 54, Estill County 52 (OT)
Rockcastle County 79, Shelby Valley 31
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.