A pillar of one EKY community gives update six-months following historic flood

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Just days following July 28th’s historic flood, WKCB The Killer B’s staff were cleaning up what was left behind of their building.

“I was just in total shock,” said WKCB’s General Manager Randy Thompson. “I had never seen water like that before, and I really didn’t know what we were going to do.”

After assessing what could be salvaged and what could not, those with The Killer B came up with a game plan to get back up on the air and to serve listeners as quickly as possible.

“It got four and a half feet inside of the building and so that was ten feet of extra water and so I was just in total shock, but I realized we had to do something, so we temporarily broadcasted from my home before locating this building and we’ve moved in, and its beginning to feel like home now,” said Thompson.

Not only were staff members happy to be back on the air, but listeners like Billy Childers were happy to have them back, too.

“Oh it was great that they were back on because I could hear some information, some local information about what was going on and the devastation that it had in other areas of our county, which I had no idea,” said Childers, a long-time listener of WKCB.

Thompson said although The Killer B has been operating out of its original building for decades, this move feels like a silver lining in the midst of destruction.

“Its worked pretty nice for us. Its a convenient location, and more people are seeing us and its easier for people to come by and see us if they need something, so its worked out pretty well,” said Thompson.

Thompson added that although its devastating to lose the building that holds so many memories, thanks to community support, he and his staff are able to create new memories in the new location.

“We’re all in this together and we will make it; it will take a while, but we will make it,” he said.

