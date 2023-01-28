Pikeville falls to Covington Holy Cross in All “A” semifinals

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panther stay in Richmond ended up being just one day too short.

Pikeville fell to Covington Holy Cross 48-32 in the semifinals of the Girls All “A” Classic.

Kristen Whited led the Panthers (18-5) with 10 points. Aleah Arlinghaus of Covington Holy Cross led all scorers with 14 points. Julia Hunt added 15 rebounds for the Indians (20-5).

Pikeville will return to action on Monday when they play at Shelby Valley.

