Kentucky wins’ Big Blue Slam’ blood drive competition

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The results are in for the annual ‘Big Blue Slam’ blood drive.

The Kentucky Blood Center competed against the LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida. It’s a friendly rivalry between UK and Florida fans to help fill shelves during the winter months.

More than 1,300 donors came out this week.

Kentucky won by nearly fifty donors.

