Injuries reported after car goes over bluff in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in Pulaski County.

Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened Friday night.

Officials said three people were trapped inside the car and were injured in the crash.

Rescuers had to use ropes rigged to stokes baskets and ground ladders to lift the patients to an ambulance.

