Hazard bookstore celebrates third-year anniversary

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday is the third-year anniversary for the Read Spotted Newt, a locally owned bookstore in Hazard.

They celebrated with coffee and donuts, while customers got 50% off hard cover books. Owner Mandi Sheffel is proud the bookstore is still running after the Covid-19 pandemic and flooding from late July, but also said she can not take all of the credit for it.

”It was a community of people that supported me and wanted my business here, and I think the bookstore has been one of the cornerstones for the development of Downtown Hazard,” Sheffel said.

Sheffel also said working as a bookstore owner has been a dream come true.

The anniversary celebration runs until 6 p.m.

