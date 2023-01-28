Funeral arrangements released for well-known Perry County doctor

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Elmer B. Ratcliff, of Hazard, died on Saturday at the age of 82.

Ratcliff owned and operated Elmer Ratcliff Family Practice in Hazard for more than 45 years.

He also served as the Chief of Staff at Hazard ARH and was a former Medical Director at Hazard Nursing Home.

Ratcliff was a United States Army Veteran and was a Captain of the Black Horse Regiment while serving in Vietnam.

Funeral arrangements for Ratcliff are being handled by Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel, where the family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, January 30.

The service will be on Tuesday, January 31, at 1 p.m. at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel.

In a Facebook post on the Maggard Funeral Homes page, they said donations can be made to Bluegrass Care Navigator.

