Floyd Central’s Kennedy Harvel scores joins 1500-point club

EASTERN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kennedy Harvel became the newest member of the 1500-point club on Friday night as Floyd Central came out on top against Betsy Layne, 65-34.

Coming into the game, the senior needed only one point to eclipse the mark, finishing with 17 points.

The guard is the Lady Jaguar to reach the milestone since Katie Jo Moore.

“It means everything,” Harvel said. “My teammates are my sisters and it just means a lot for them to get me the ball every night and to know to find me when I have a hot hand.”

Harvel thanked God, her family and the fans for their support in helping her reach the milestone.

The senior also says that she wants to help Floyd Central make a run in the district and regional tournaments.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.