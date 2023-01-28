Don’t rush to file your tax return, expert says

An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before...
An accountant says taxpayers need to make sure that they have all of their documents before filing their taxes.(Cabania via Canva)
By Josh Ninke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - Tax season has started but some say that doesn’t mean you should file right away.

WAVE spoke to Carol Flynn, owner of Flynn Accounting, who said it might be best to hold off.

“Don’t file so early that you miss something. Don’t think I’ve got my W-2, I don’t need anything else, and then here comes a dividend or bank interest form,” Flynn said. “Make sure you have all of your documents before you file.”

There are a few important changes to note for your 2022 return as well. Some tax credits have reverted back to pre-pandemic levels.

Tax preparers have shared that the child tax credit has changed back to $2,000 per qualifying child. The dependent care credit, or babysitter credit, has dropped to $3,000 per child and an automatic $300 charitable cash donation credit no longer exists.

Flynn also urged taxpayers to look out for possible scams during this year’s tax season. She said don’t respond to anyone claiming to be from the IRS over the phone or through text messages.

“Don’t do it. It’s a scam,” Flynn said.

According to Flynn, the IRS works exclusively through the mail. The service will never call or text.

Tax Day is April 18, when individual income tax returns are due to be submitted to the federal government, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges
Ruvil Hale is now home, being laid to rest after being missing for more than 32 years.
Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest
Corbin distribution center to close, more than 200 jobs to be lost
Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
london lake
Body pulled from lake in London
A pillar of one EKY community gives update six-months following historic flood
PULASKI CRASH
Injuries reported after car goes over bluff in Pulaski County