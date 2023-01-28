Body pulled from lake in London

By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 28, 2023
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday.

Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water.

Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake.

Whitley County Emergency Management, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

In a Facebook post, London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said all other information is pending at this time.

