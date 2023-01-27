“You get out what you put into it”: Kensley Feltner reaches individual milestones with team-first mindset

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - If you know Lawrence County, you know Kensley Feltner.

Her skills on the basketball court over the past few years have landed her a future in Nashville as a signee of Belmont University.

“I’m a firm believer of ‘you get out what you put into it,’” Feltner said.

While she has gotten a college scholarship out of what she’s put into basketball, Feltner has a gained a lot of something else...points.

Over 3,700 of them to be exact. Just nine short of passing former Hazard star Carolyn Alexander for fifth on the KHSAA’s all-time career scoring list.

“That’s an insane amount of points,” Feltner said. “And you think about all of the other people on the list and that’s just an insane to be up there with them.”

Feltner also has the opportunity to rise even higher on the list.

“If she stays healthy and with the amount she’s averaging per season, if our team...obviously it’s about our team...but we can get to Rupp Arena, we can get deep in the regional tournament, she’ll be right behind Geri Grigsby,” said Lawrence County head girls basketball coach, and Kensley’s mom, Melinda Feltner.

While the accolades and milestones are nice, Kensley Feltner has her sights set on something bigger...something no Lady Bulldog team has ever done.

“I want to be playing at Rupp Arena more than anything else in this world,” Kensley Feltner said. “I want that not only for me, for our team, for our community, for our school, just I want to be playing at Rupp Arena and I want to leave that legacy of we were the first to ever make it.”

“Whether we’re the last or we’re the first of many, I want to be the first. I feel like we have a great opportunity to this year. If we show up and compete and play hard.”

The Lady Bulldogs will be back in action on Friday against Prestonsburg. Tip is set for 6 p.m.

