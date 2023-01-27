Suspect wanted in connection with Pulaski County shooting arrested in Illinois

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1-27-2023 Update: Police say the suspect in a Pulaski County shooting case has been arrested in Illinois.

On Friday, officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office told WYMT Sonny Powell was arrested in Lombard and was taken to the DuPage County Detention Center.

He is not facing charges in Illinois and was arrested on a Pulaski County warrant on assault charges.

Powell will be brought back to Kentucky in the coming days as part of the extradition process.

Original Story 1-26-2023:

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after police said he dropped a woman off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Thursday.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Natosha Robinson, 44, was dropped off at the hospital with “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Police said evidence found at a home on Normandy Lane showed Robinson was shot there.

Deputies are looking for Somerset man Sonny Powell, 48, for questioning. Police said he has been in a relationship with the shooting victim.

Powell is described as a white man, 5′10,” weighing 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen driving a 1997 black Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky license plate no. 979-PYW.

Robinson was later taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital, but we do not know her current condition.

If you have any information, you can call the sheriff’s office at 606-679-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

This incident caused extra School Resource Officers at a couple of Pulaski County schools.

“Because of a domestic situation in the community, an extra SRO was assigned to two schools in Pulaski County today (every school always has one SRO, but these two schools had an additional SRO today). This is because the children of the couple involved in this domestic situation go to these two schools. The extra SRO move was made only as a precaution. No school was threatened, and all students and staff are safe. Everything else at Pulaski County Schools has been operating as normal today. There has been no lockdown.”

