Students briefly evacuated from EKY high school due to gas leak

Gas leak
Gas leak(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Schools tell WYMT students at Perry County Central High School were evacuated Friday morning due to the discovery of a gas leak.

We are told the leak has been contained and the students were taken to warm buses to wait for the building to be cleared.

District officials posted on their Facebook page the building was cleared around 11 a.m. and students were allowed back inside.

