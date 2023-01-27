Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault

James Setser
James Setser(Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning.

Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen.

Police said they were able to catch up to the vehicle. They were able able to identify and arrest the suspect.

James Setser, 38, of London was charged with assault, strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, burglary and public intoxication.

Setser was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

