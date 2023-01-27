Snow chances continue early, sunshine returns by the afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Snow will still be flying for some when you wake up, but the forecast is much improved by later today and for the first part of the weekend.

Today and Tonight

A brief snow shower or two or some flurries will still be working their way through the region this morning, but we expect them to exit fairly quickly. We will all start the day below freezing, so if you get caught in a heavier band, some of that snow could stick to the roads, so continue to be careful out there until it moves out and we get back above freezing with our air temperatures, which should be by around 11 a.m.

If all goes according to plan, the sun will make an appearance fairly quickly and carry us into the mid-40s this afternoon. It will still be breezy with winds gusting up to 20 mph out of the southwest.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and lows dropping back into the mid-30s.

Weekend Forecast

The forecast during the day on Saturday looks amazing. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid-50s. Just like it has been for days, it will still be breezy on Saturday. This time, it will be a slightly warmer wind because of the higher air temperatures. Unfortunately, our dry weather comes to an end late Saturday night ahead of our next rainmaker on Sunday.

The second half of the weekend could be soggy at times with temperatures taking a hit with the off-and-on rain chances on Sunday. Highs should still make their way back into the mid-40s before falling to around 40 overnight.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances will stick around through early Monday before clearing out to mainly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will rebound back to around 50, even with the cloud cover. We should drop back into the 30s overnight.

Now, this is where I’m going to stop for now. As we get ready to transition out of January into February, the weather pattern is becoming more uncertain and complicated. I will say this, it is shaping up to be an active pattern next week and a little bit of everything is possible. Stay weather aware and enjoy the next couple of days!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.