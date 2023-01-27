Semi carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer hit by train in Pulaski County

Pulaski train crash
Pulaski train crash(Somerset Pulaski County Special Response / KY Haz-Mat 12)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, a semi-truck carrying 60,000 pounds of fertilizer was hit by a train after it pulled across tracks in Pulaski County.

Officials said no injuries were reported, but the truck’s load of fertilizer was dumped on the tracks and the surrounding area.

Somerset Pulaski County Special Response officials said they called the Somerset Fire and Pulaski Management to respond since the train’s tank cars, which were now on top of the fertilizer, were filled with alcohol.

The three agencies reportedly checked Material Safety Data Sheets for the potential hazards of the fertilizer and discovered this fertilizer was more stable, unless it was introduced to fire.

Officials said the train was moved for decontamination, and cleanup will continue through the day by Norfolk Southern and its contractors.

In a Facebook post, Somerset Pulaski County Special Response officials said Pulaski Co Sheriffs Office, ECO-tech USA, Norfolk Southern, and the Kentucky State Emergency Response Team were also on the scene.

