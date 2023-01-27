Pikeville beats Danville to move on to All “A” Semifinals

The Panthers cruised past Carlisle County on Wednesday in Richmond.
The Panthers cruised past Carlisle County on Wednesday in Richmond.
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers were dominant from start to finish.

Pikeville cruised past Danville 61-38 to move on to the Girls All “A” State Semifinals.

Kyera Thornsbury led the Panthers (19-4) with 22 points. Trinity Rowe added 19 points and Rylee Theiss grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Panthers will move on to play Covington Holy Cross in the semifinals on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

