Pikeville beats Danville to move on to All “A” Semifinals

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers were dominant from start to finish.

Pikeville cruised past Danville 61-38 to move on to the Girls All “A” State Semifinals.

Kyera Thornsbury led the Panthers (19-4) with 22 points. Trinity Rowe added 19 points and Rylee Theiss grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Panthers will move on to play Covington Holy Cross in the semifinals on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

