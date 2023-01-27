Matt Rhymer named head football coach at Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Cumberlands head coach Matt Rhymer is set to take over the football program at Whitley County High School.

Last season Rhymer served as defensive coordinator for the Colonels. He previously led the University of the Cumberlands Patriots to two national playoff games.

Whitley County finished the season 3-8, falling to Woodford County in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Colonels will move to Class 4A next season, competing in a district with Corbin, Perry Central and Letcher Central.

