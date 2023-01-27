Matt Rhymer named head football coach at Whitley County

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Cumberlands head coach Matt Rhymer is set to take over the football program at Whitley County High School.

Last season Rhymer served as defensive coordinator for the Colonels. He previously led the University of the Cumberlands Patriots to two national playoff games.

Whitley County finished the season 3-8, falling to Woodford County in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Colonels will move to Class 4A next season, competing in a district with Corbin, Perry Central and Letcher Central.

Graduation Cap
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor

