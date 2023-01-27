Martin County falls to Evangel Christian in the All “A” quarterfinals

Martin County fell to Evangel Christian in the All "A" Quarterfinals.
Martin County fell to Evangel Christian in the All "A" Quarterfinals.
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The magic from the Cardinals’ nail-biting win over Harlan did not continue on Friday.

Martin County fell in the All “A” quarterfinals to Evangel Christian 86-55 in Richmond.

Evangel Christian will advance to play the winner of the Washington County-Owen County game on Saturday at noon. The Cardinals (18-3) will return to action on Wednesday when they host Knott Central.

