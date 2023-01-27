Martin County falls to Evangel Christian in the All “A” quarterfinals
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The magic from the Cardinals’ nail-biting win over Harlan did not continue on Friday.
Martin County fell in the All “A” quarterfinals to Evangel Christian 86-55 in Richmond.
Evangel Christian will advance to play the winner of the Washington County-Owen County game on Saturday at noon. The Cardinals (18-3) will return to action on Wednesday when they host Knott Central.
