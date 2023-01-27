Kentucky falls to Auburn 71-68

(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST
(WYMT) - Despite a late rally, the Wildcats couldn’t pull out the win.

Kentucky fell to Auburn 70-68 after a late tie up cost them a chance at a game-tying score.

Robyn Benton led the Wildcats (9-11) with 19 points. Maddie Scherr added 16 points and Jada Walker scored 14.

Aicha Coulibaly had a game-high 20 points for Auburn (12-8).

Kentucky will return to action on Sunday against Missouri at Memorial Coliseum.

