Kentucky falls to Auburn 71-68
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Despite a late rally, the Wildcats couldn’t pull out the win.
Kentucky fell to Auburn 70-68 after a late tie up cost them a chance at a game-tying score.
Robyn Benton led the Wildcats (9-11) with 19 points. Maddie Scherr added 16 points and Jada Walker scored 14.
Aicha Coulibaly had a game-high 20 points for Auburn (12-8).
Kentucky will return to action on Sunday against Missouri at Memorial Coliseum.
