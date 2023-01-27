Kensley Feltner moves up to 5th on KHSAA all-time scoring list

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time this season, Kensley Feltner has passed up history.

With a pair of free throws in the second quarter against Prestonsburg, the senior Lawrence County point guard passed former Hazard star Carolyn Alexander to fifth on the KHSAA’s all-time career scoring list with 3,727 points and counting.

“That’s an insane amount of points...and you think about all of the other people on the list and that’s just an insane to be up there with them,” Feltner told WYMT earlier this week. “Just to look and see my name on the same as Savannah Wheeler who I’ve looked up to for years.”

Feltner passed up former Boyd County and current Marshall player Savannah Wheeler earlier in the season.

