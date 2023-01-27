‘I never dreamed that six months out we would still be hundreds of peoples only hot meal of the day’: EKY native still serving warm meals months later

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear referred to a promise on Thursday that he made shortly after the flood.

In July he said he would be there every day, every week and every month that it takes to rebuild. On Thursday he acknowledged that others have made and kept similar commitments, one of those being a perry county native.

Kate Clemons said that when she felt called to feed people in Knott County, she never dreamed it would turn into something so big.

“I thought it’d be chaos, hang in there for you know three weeks to get the people on their feet,” said Clemons, founder of the nonprofit Roscoe’s Daughter.

She said her three-week journey of feeding people under a tent quickly turned into something much more than food.

“I never dreamed that six months out we would still be hundreds of peoples only hot meal of the day still,” Clemons added.

However, her love for helping people turned that tent and table into a place of fellowship, food and sometimes just a hug if someone needed it.

“The story of the tent I always say is to bring hope. It’s not just a hot meal it’s to let people know they’re not alone and that we’re going to be with them through the whole rebuild process,” said Clemons. “It’s just crazy that in 2023, six months out so many people still can’t prepare a hot meal. So, the need for food is still great I am still serving hundreds of meals today.”

She has served as a reminder to the people of Knott County that even when all hope seemed lost. Kate was going to be there because God calls on his children to be his hands and feet.

“It’s like David and Goliath in the bible. The flood was Goliath trying to kill us all and she’s took her little slingshot and defended this whole community, and took down that giant,” said Todd Amburgey, a new friend of Kate and a Knott County native.

A journey from Kate’s food tent to the recent establishment of her non-profit Roscoe’s Daughter, and also working on developing a food pantry. She said she trusts in God’s plan and would do it all again.

“Everyone in line you can hear them driving by like we’re all one big family. That’s why I show up each day. That’s why I keep coming here to do what I do is because I love them,” said Clemons.

Clemons has been serving warm meals each weekday and often more since August 27th. She said she does not want Knott County to feel like they will be forgotten because she is still helping people each day get help and supplies, they need.

Clemons said she post on Facebook each day what food she will be serving the community, and shares what time the food will start being distributed. You can contact Kate through her Facebook page by clicking here to find out about food times or donate to help continue feeding the community.

