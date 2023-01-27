High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 26, 2023)
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a fairly quiet day of basketball outside of the All “A” State Tournament in Richmond with a few upsets on tap.
BOYS
Hazard 68, Bishop Brossart 62 (All “A” State First Round)
Martin County 50, Harlan 49 (All “A” State First Round)
Letcher Central 61, Pikeville 50
Model 58, Pike Central 45
Morgan County 84, Elliott County 47
Pike Central 60, Belfry 31
Shelby Valley 71, Jenkins 40
Somerset Christian 80, Casey County 49
GIRLS
Letcher Central 56, Buckhorn 39
Owsley County 55, West Jessamine 45
