High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 26, 2023)

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a fairly quiet day of basketball outside of the All “A” State Tournament in Richmond with a few upsets on tap.

BOYS

Hazard 68, Bishop Brossart 62 (All “A” State First Round)

Martin County 50, Harlan 49 (All “A” State First Round)

Letcher Central 61, Pikeville 50

Model 58, Pike Central 45

Morgan County 84, Elliott County 47

Pike Central 60, Belfry 31

Shelby Valley 71, Jenkins 40

Somerset Christian 80, Casey County 49

GIRLS

Letcher Central 56, Buckhorn 39

Owsley County 55, West Jessamine 45

