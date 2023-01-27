Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies

J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83.
J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83.(Engle-Bowling Funeral Home)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died.

According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83.

Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire & Safety Equipment Company and was the founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Smith was also part of the Gideons, and actively distributed bibles throughout the community.

Smith is survived by his wife Joyce, two children, a step-son, his brother Melvin, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Smith will be from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, with his funeral at noon on Saturday. Both will be at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
Pikeville firefighters said the rescue turned recovery was heartbreaking for all involved.
Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky
Graduation Cap
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds

Latest News

Knott County Flood Update - 4:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 4:00 p.m.
REDS
Reds Caravan - 6:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 6:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 6:00 p.m.
Update on Governor's Race - 4:30 p.m.
Update on Governor's Race - 4:30 p.m.