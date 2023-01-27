Hazard beats Bishop Brossart in All “A” first round

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bulldogs got out ahead early and could not be stopped at EKU.

Hazard pulled out a 68-62 win over Bishop Brossart to advance to the quarterfinals of the All “A” State Tournament.

Max Johnson led all scorers with 17 points, among his highest scoring outputs of the season.

“I think that’s important for teams as you get older you been there and done that,” said Hazard head boys basketball coach Al Holland. “Max was on our 2020 team down here he was the only kid that was on that team. It’s special being down here and I know he wants to play well for his family but that leadership...he played really big down the stretch Jamel (Hazell) had some big baskets down the stretch and just really proud of them.”

Hazell added 16 points for the Bulldogs (18-2) and Landon Smith scored 14.

Hazard will take on Covington Holy Cross in the quarterfinals on Friday at 8 p.m.

