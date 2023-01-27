Floyd Co. deputy wounded in ambush shooting takes first steps using prosthetic

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- A Floyd County deputy seriously wounded in an ambush-style shooting took his first steps using a prosthetic leg Friday.

Floyd County Deputy Darrin Lawson was one of the men injured June 30 when Lance Storz, 49, began shooting at law enforcement.

The shooting along Main Street in the Allen community left three officers and a K-9 officer dead, and several others injured.

Lawson, who was shot in the leg – just below the knee, went under the knife 11 times in the months following the shooting; ultimately, making the decision to amputate his leg.

Friday was Lawson’s first time walking using a prosthetic.

He said, “It was incredible. I wish I could explain the feeling.”

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.