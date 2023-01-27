Dry start to the weekend, rain chances return by Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the dry weather while you can because it does not stick around. Scattered showers are likely for the second half of the weekend.

Tonight through Saturday night

A cool and calm night is on tap across the mountains. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. It will be chilly as low temperatures bottom out in the lower-30s.

A beautiful start to the weekend is ahead! We remain dry under plenty of sunshine on Saturday, and temperatures will be much warmer. Highs reach the low-to-mid-50s by Saturday afternoon.

Into Saturday night, most of us stay dry. However, clouds will increase across the region ahead of our next weather system. Is a stray shower possible, especially late? Yes, but most of us look to stay dry. Low temperatures fall into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Tracking Weekend Rain Chances

Rain chances look to return for the second half of the weekend.

Scattered showers are likely on Sunday under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs only top out in the mid-40s.

Stray showers look to stick around into Sunday night. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Active Weather Pattern Continues

The forecast looks busy for your next work week. Be sure to stay weather aware.

Scattered showers look to linger into Monday, especially early. Temperatures top out in the upper-40s, and lows tumble into the upper-20s.

The middle of the week looks interesting. The GFS model is hinting at possible snow showers on Tuesday, but the European model is dry. We will keep a close eye on it and keep you posted. Temperatures look much cooler. Highs on Tuesday only reach the mid-to-upper-30s and lows fall into the mid-20s.

Another interesting weather system looks to roll through the region on Wednesday and Thursday. This system looks to bring another chance for rain, mix and snow. Again, we will watch is closely. High temperatures look to stay in the upper-30s on both days, and lows look to fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

