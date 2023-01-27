CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours

Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You might want to check your pharmacy’s hours before you pick up your next prescription.

CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry.

Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier, at 7 p.m. CVS said it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March.

Walgreens made similar changes last year.

Locally owned pharmacies are facing the same problem.

The National Community Pharmacists Association said more than three-quarters of pharmacies in the U.S. report staffing difficulties.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in connection with Pulaski County shooting arrested in Illinois
Pikeville firefighters said the rescue turned recovery was heartbreaking for all involved.
Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified
Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman
Graduation Cap
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

Latest News

Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville
GRAPHIC: Bodycam released of Paul Pelosi attack
This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
FILE - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., leaves the Speaker's office to walk to the House...
House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile
Ruvil Hale is now home, being laid to rest after being missing for more than 32 years.
Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest