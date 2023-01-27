Coroner: Human fetus found in Paintsville

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville Police are investigating following the discovery of a human fetus.

Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed to WYMT the baby was found Thursday morning near the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.

We’re told employees from Paintsville Utilities called the police after discovering the body.

Frisby said the remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

