Cincinnati Reds Caravan makes stop at Mountain Arts Center

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cincinnati Reds Caravan made a stop at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg on Thursday.

The event was hosted by WDMJ Radio and saw Cincinnati Reds General Manager and Vice President Nick Krall, Outfielder TJ Friedl, minor leaguers Nick Northcutt and Casey Legumina, as well as radio broadcaster Tommy Thrall interact with local fans.

“It’s been tremendous to be back in the bus and being able to come to towns that don’t always get Reds coverage,” said Krall.

The caravan is an opportunity for folks in the region who may not be able to travel to Cincinnati to meet their favorite players.

“I feel like the caravan is more special,” said Friedl, “to be able to go out to different parts of this country, come out to these places where maybe they weren’t able to go to Reds Fest because it’s, you know, a little distance away.”

It also allows young athletes to ask questions about the game. Inspiring the next generation of baseball players.

“We had a blast, it was so exciting to see those kids and be able to talk to them and listen to kids ask questions because you know, they want to get to where those players are, and I think that’s really neat,” said Krall.

Friedl also added that he and other members of the Reds organization felt right at home in Eastern Kentucky.

“Everyone here so hospitable and just very nice, welcoming, warming,” said Friedl, “You can see the love and support for the Reds and how deep the fan base is here.”

Reds mascot, Mr. Red, also made an appearance at the event and folk in attendance say they had a blast.

