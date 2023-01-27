Center for Rural Strategies set to release flood documentary

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On July 28, 2022, life changed for people throughout Eastern Kentucky, and it left many Kentuckians with nothing left.

Dee Davis, President of the Center for Rural Strategies, said, despite it all, they learned everyone had their own experience and personal story to tell.

“It’s really like everybody you meet on the street has something to say and they want to hold your arm until they get it out,” said Davis.

Over the past six months, Davis and others have been gathering those stories.

“I mean the stories are of heroism, sacrifice and resilience,” Davis said. “And people fighting back against long odds, and so what I think you want to do is just let people frame the story the way they want to frame it.”

The documentary told the experience through the eyes of photographers, business owners, people who lost their homes and volunteers.

Davis said they hope to be able to share the story of July 28 through the eyes of Eastern Kentuckians.

“We’ve just lived through this time when thousands of people rescued by their neighbors, we’re people who you would have never thought of heroic were doing some extraordinary things to look after others,” he added.

Davis also said he feels this 30-minute documentary sums up the heroes that lifted up many people during this historic time.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.