Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in Floyd County

Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook(Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a routine traffic stop for what police call an equipment violation leads to two men facing a host of charges and nearly 70 grams of drugs off the streets.

Prestonburg Police stopped a Chevy pickup truck early Wednesday morning on KY 114 in the city limits.

During the stop, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.

The K9 deputy from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and deployed his dog for a free air sniff around the truck. We’re told the dog alerted officers there were drugs inside.

Once police searched the vehicle, they found more than 66 grams of heroin and fentanyl inside.

Brian Cantrell, 31, of Staffordsville and Shawn Easley, 32, of Paducah were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance for both drugs.

They were taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

