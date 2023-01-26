Tips to keep your New Year’s resolutions for a healthy lifestyle alive

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When Rhiannon Hays set a goal a few years back to live a healthier lifestyle, she started with meal prep and said she never dreamed she would now be preparing around 1,000 meals a week.

“Everybody of course everybody wants to lose weight, but it’s not that easy. It’s easier said than done. It’s a lot of work if you want to lose weight you have to do the work,” said Hays, a personal chef and local business owner.

She said, if you want to lose weight or eat healthier, it needs to be a lifestyle because often diets turn into crash diets which often involve unrealistic expectations or a popular social media trend.

“I always go back to the unrealistic expectations. Low carb, yes you can eat low carb, but our body runs on carbs you have to have carbs,” she added. “You can’t go without the carbs. So, a balanced diet and portions. I’m very big on portion control.”

Every meal she preps is served in a 16-ounce container full of sustainable foods, serving everything from homemade Greek yogurt to a cheeseburger bowl.

“The cheeseburger bowl is one of our most popular dishes. This is one that the entire family will love, and we remove the bun, and it has everything that you would have on a cheeseburger,” she said.

She also added that every meal we eat is a choice to live a healthier lifestyle or not.

“You can have 2000 calories of greens and proteins and lean meats, or you can have 2000 calories of ice cream and cake. You’re going to gain weight eating ice cream and cake,” Hays said.

She said that does not mean you can not have ice cream or cake, it just means moderation is important, and planning ahead is always a plus.

“Spending Saturday laying our all of your food in your bowls and taking your food with you is going to set you up for success,” she said.

If you would like to learn more about Rhiannon and BFF Company, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.