Teacher killed by school bus in parking lot accident, district says

Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A teacher at an Alabama high school was killed when he was ran over by a school bus in the parking lot, according to the district.

Jefferson County Schools identified the teacher as 58-year-old Mark Ridgeway, who was a staff member at Mortimer Jordan High School for nearly 30 years.

Ridgeway was both a history teacher and a bus driver at the high school.

Police said the tragic accident happened at the high school at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to investigators, Ridgeway was performing standard checks of the bus before beginning his morning route. The unoccupied bus began to roll and struck him.

Classes and all activities were canceled for the day. School resumed on Thursday, and grief counselors were available to students and staff.

Craig Kanaday, principal of Mortimer Jordan High School, said in a statement that Ridgeway was a graduate of the high school and was also married to another teacher there. The couple also has children.

“The number of lives he touched on a daily basis is immeasurable and he will be deeply missed,” Kanaday said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
Pikeville firefighters said the rescue turned recovery was heartbreaking for all involved.
Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified
From left to right: Addie Thompson, Wilma Hislope, Evan Compton
Traffic stop leaves four facing drug charges in Southern Kentucky
Graduation Cap
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky police make arrests in organized crime case

Latest News

Knott County Flood Update - 4:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 4:00 p.m.
Update on Governor's Race - 4:30 p.m.
Update on Governor's Race - 4:30 p.m.
A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an...
Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student
Kentucky Children’s Hospital is debuting a new mobile clinic, meeting patients closer to home.
A new mobile clinic is ready to roll