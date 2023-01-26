The science behind how potholes form

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year, pothole season, and one of the biggest causes for those pesky potholes is mother nature.

After It rains, that rain seeps into the cracks and crevices of the pavement and gets underneath it, expanding when it gets to 32° Fahrenheit, which pushes the pavement up. The traffic on top of it causes it to weaken, it collapses, and you get a pothole.

“Any excessive moisture that could come from excessive rain contributes to the formation of potholes,” said Natasha Lacy of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “All it takes is a tiny crack in the pavement, or asphalt, or concrete, and for water to seep in, and a pothole begins to form.”

While we may see most of the potholes during this time of the year, it’s not uncommon for us to see them during other seasons.

If you see a pothole, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet encourages you to report it.

