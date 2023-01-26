Possible burglary call turns into shots fired incident in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a possible burglary in progress call ended with shots fired and a fight with police.

It happened Tuesday night at a home off Old Way Road.

Several Laurel County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the house to deal with the situation. When they arrived, they found out the suspect, later identified as Brian Roaden, 42, of London, was inside the home and that he had fired shots out the back door at several people.

From outside, police ordered everyone inside to come out and surrender. We’re told the homeowner came out and told them Roaden was still inside and had multiple guns with him.

When deputies were not able to get Roaden to come out, they entered the home and found a shotgun just inside the door. During the search for him, deputies found him hiding in a closet under some clothes refusing to come out. Following a brief fight with police, they were able to take him into custody without any further issues.

During their investigation, deputies discovered Roaden was in violation of his parole for his convicted on another crime.

Roaden is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, menacing and resisting arrest. He was also charged on the parole violation.

At last check, he is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $5,000 cash bond.

