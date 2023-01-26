Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday.
The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season.
Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
After a good visit in Lexington yesterday, I’m excited to say I have officially committed to further my athletic career with @UKFootball! @CoachPerry_UK @vincemarrow @UKCoachStoops #BBN #HOME pic.twitter.com/c2EpxobbmD— Carson Wright (@carsonwright32) January 26, 2023
