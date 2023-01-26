Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday.

The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season.

Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.

