Pike County pair arrested on drug trafficking charges

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people in Pike County were arrested last Wednesday after Kentucky State Police troopers say they had several types of drugs in their car.

A trooper from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville came across 46-year-old Bucky Smith of Phelps at a gas station and suspected that he was under the influence. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the suspect’s car.

When he searched the car, troopers found suspected meth and marijuana, plus prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, guns and cash.

Phelps was arrested and charged with public intoxication, meth trafficking, marijuana trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and controlled substance not in the proper container.

48-year-old Tina Runyon of Phelps was also arrested at the scene and charged with meth trafficking, marijuana trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, and controlled substance not in the proper container.

Both were taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

