New poll: Gov. Andy Beshear leads all GOP challengers; has majority job approval

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - A new Mason-Dixon poll shows that a majority of Kentuckians have a favorable opinion of the job Gov. Andy Beshear is doing as Kentucky’s Governor.

The poll also shows that he leads all of his major Republican challengers head-to-head if the election were held today.

61% of registered voters polled had approved of the job Gov. Beshear is doing in office, with 29% disapproving and 10% unsure. That number is up just slightly from the 60% approval rating the governor had last January.

The poll also had good news for Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron currently leads all GOP gubernatorial challengers with 39% support, with 13% backing former UN ambassador Kelly Craft, 8% backing Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, 5% backing Auditor Mike Harmon and 7% backing other candidates, including 2% for Somerset Mayor Alan Keck. However, 28% of voters surveyed were still unsure about which candidate to support.

When matched up with Gov. Beshear, Daniel Cameron performed the best, trailing the Governor 49-40% with 11% undecided. That margin gets wider with other candidates, with the governor leading Kelly Craft 57-32% with 11% undecided. Governor Beshear also leads Ryan Quarles 52-35% with 13% undecided, as well as Mike Harmon, with a 53-33% lead with 14% undecided.

The poll was conducted with a total of 625 registered voters between January 18-23 and were randomly selected and called. The margin for error is plus/minus 4%. 404 likely Republican primary voters were asked questions about the GOP gubernatorial primary and that sample has a margin of error of plus/minus 5%.

