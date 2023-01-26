Martin County upsets Harlan in All “A” first round 50-49

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a classic at the All “A” Classic on Thursday morning.

Martin County late defense with seconds to go helped lift them over Harlan 50-49.

Will Austin led all scorers with 16 points and 18 rebounds for the Green Dragons. Dray Duff led the Cards with 15 points.

The Cardinals (19-2) will advance to play Evangel Christian on Friday evening. The Green Dragons will return to action on Tuesday at Bell County.

