Man wanted for ramming cruiser, throwing meth out car window during pursuit

Sheriff Thompson stated that warrants were issued for felony fleeing, destruction of property,...
Sheriff Thompson stated that warrants were issued for felony fleeing, destruction of property, possession with intent to deliver, pseudoephedrine altered, assault on a police officer, and prohibited person possessing a firearm.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of ramming a deputy’s cruiser several times during a police pursuit.

According to Sheriff Rick Thompson, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a wanted man known to be trafficking drugs.

Instead of stopping, deputies reported Shawn Risner, aka Shug, took off on Route 152 from Dunlow.

During the chase, Risner is accused of ramming a deputy’s cruiser twice and side swiping the police vehicle. The pursuit traveled through Big Branch Road and the Black Oak Gap area.

Deputies ended their pursuit for safety reasons after Risner drove up a muddy hill.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit was able to locate a handgun with an extended magazine and a large bag of methamphetamine weighing approximately a quarter pound that deputies say was thrown from the vehicle.

Sheriff Thompson stated that warrants were issued for the suspect for felony fleeing, destruction of property, possession with intent to deliver, pseudoephedrine altered, assault on a police officer, and prohibited person possessing a firearm.

Risner was already wanted for a parole violation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials report a passenger in the vehicle has been identified and deputies advise them to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 304-272-6378.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds
Pikeville firefighters said the rescue turned recovery was heartbreaking for all involved.
Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified
Graduation Cap
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Snow chances continue early, sunshine returns by the afternoon
REDS
Reds Caravan - 6:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 4:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 4:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 6:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 6:00 p.m.
Update on Governor's Race - 4:30 p.m.
Update on Governor's Race - 4:30 p.m.