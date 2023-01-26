Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds

(Pexels)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after police said he dropped a woman off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Thursday.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones told our sister station WKYT a 44-year-old woman with “several gunshot wounds” was dropped off at the hospital by a man who left after.

Deputies are looking for Sonny Powell, 48, for questioning. Police said he has been in a relationship with the shooting victim.

Powell was last seen driving a 1997 black Jeep.

The woman was later taken to a Lexington hospital, but we do not know her current condition.

Police are trying to find out where the shooting happened.

This incident caused extra School Resource Officers at a couple of Pulaski County schools.

