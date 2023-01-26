Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man after police said he dropped a woman off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital on Thursday.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones told our sister station WKYT a 44-year-old woman with “several gunshot wounds” was dropped off at the hospital by a man who left after.

Deputies are looking for Sonny Powell, 48, for questioning. Police said he has been in a relationship with the shooting victim.

Powell was last seen driving a 1997 black Jeep.

The woman was later taken to a Lexington hospital, but we do not know her current condition.

Police are trying to find out where the shooting happened.

This incident caused extra School Resource Officers at a couple of Pulaski County schools.

“Because of a domestic situation in the community, an extra SRO was assigned to two schools in Pulaski County today (every school always has one SRO, but these two schools had an additional SRO today). This is because the children of the couple involved in this domestic situation go to these two schools. The extra SRO move was made only as a precaution. No school was threatened, and all students and staff are safe. Everything else at Pulaski County Schools has been operating as normal today. There has been no lockdown.”

