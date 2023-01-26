Knox County Sheriff’s Department looking for two men following shooting

Shooting Suspects
Shooting Suspects(Knox County, Ky Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two men following a shooting in the Gray community Wednesday.

Deputies said two men were arguing, and the argument led to a shooting.

The men were identified as Timothy J. Hollin, 21, and Ricky Lee Smith, 39.

Officials believe one person was shot, but both men left the scene before deputies arrived.

If you have any information on their location, you can call Knox County 911 at 606-546-3441 or 606-546-3510.

