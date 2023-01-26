Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure

Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure
By Hallie DeVore
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round.

If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.

“We actually lead the nation in new lung cancer cases, as well as death from lung cancer,” said professor at UK College of Nursing, Dr. Ellen Hahn. So it’s a significant problem in Kentucky, and we have higher radon exposure here too, because of the nature of our bedrock.”

22% of all new lung cancer cases in Kentucky every year are caused by radon.

“We just have the right combination of rocks, soils and weather that move the radon a certain way in parts of our state to really amplify the risk, but then also your house and how it’s constructed and how it’s ventilated has a significant role as well,” said Dr. William Andrews with the Kentucky Geological Survey.

The construction of each home is different. So doctors say they can’t stress enough how important and easy it is to just spend $10-$15 and purchase a radon test kit for your home.

“Even if your neighbor has low radon, you might have high radon because the soil and rock beneath your home really varies, so it’s important that everyone tests,” Dr. Hahn. “Testing is easy, and there is no reason not to test your home.”

In cases like this, it’s always better to be safe than sorry, especially when something as simple as testing your house could save your lungs down the line.

You can contact your local health department for testing kits or go to radon.ky.gov for more information.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for questioning after woman dropped off at Southern Ky. hospital with gunshot wounds
Pikeville firefighters said the rescue turned recovery was heartbreaking for all involved.
Man who died after jumping into Levisa Fork identified
Graduation Cap
South Laurel High School officials respond to graduation rumor
Officials are looking for Angelia Satterfield. They say she was last seen Monday, January 23rd...
Golden Alert underway in Whitley County for missing woman
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Snow chances continue early, sunshine returns by the afternoon
Knott County Flood Update - 4:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 4:00 p.m.
REDS
Reds Caravan - 6:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 6:00 p.m.
Knott County Flood Update - 6:00 p.m.
Update on Governor's Race - 4:30 p.m.
Update on Governor's Race - 4:30 p.m.