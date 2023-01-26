Jackson County girls falls to Bishop Brossart in All “A” first round

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - It just wasn’t the Lady Generals’ night on Wednesday.

Jackson County went cold in the second half, falling to Bishop Brossart 51-42 in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament.

Abby Gilbert led all scorers with 22 points for the Lady Generals. Olivia Lloyd led the Lady Mustangs with 15 points, 12 coming from beyond the arc.

Jackson County will continue their season on Tuesday at Knox Central. Bishop Brossart will play Bethlehem in the Friday’s quarterfinals in Richmond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.