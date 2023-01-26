High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 25, 2023)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WYMT) - It was a full night of girls basketball in the mountains on Wednesday.

GIRLS

Bishop Brossart 51, Jackson County 42 (All “A” State First Round)

Covington Holy Cross 71, Leslie County 38 (All “A” State First Round)

Pikeville 76, Carlisle County 23 (All “A” State First Round)

Bullitt East 54, Southwestern 38

Cordia 49, Jackson City 38

Hazard 64, Wolfe County 57

Lawrence County 58, Floyd Central 46

Martin County 66, Johnson Central 46

Nicholas County 52, Powell County 49

Paintsville 60, Shelby Valley 23

