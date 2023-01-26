High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 25, 2023)
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WYMT) - It was a full night of girls basketball in the mountains on Wednesday.
GIRLS
Bishop Brossart 51, Jackson County 42 (All “A” State First Round)
Covington Holy Cross 71, Leslie County 38 (All “A” State First Round)
Pikeville 76, Carlisle County 23 (All “A” State First Round)
Bullitt East 54, Southwestern 38
Cordia 49, Jackson City 38
Hazard 64, Wolfe County 57
Lawrence County 58, Floyd Central 46
Martin County 66, Johnson Central 46
Nicholas County 52, Powell County 49
Paintsville 60, Shelby Valley 23
